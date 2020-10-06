Sushant Singh Rajput case: Over 80k fake accounts were reportedly created to defame Mumbai Police

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death left the entire nation in shock. While the Mumbai Police termed his death as a case of suicide, his family and many of his fans alleged that the actor was infact murdered.



The Mumbai Police, which had initially probed the case before it was transfered to CBI, has now claimed that over 80 thousand fake accounts were created on social media to discredit the department and the role of Maharashtra government in the ongoing investigation around the 34-year-old actor's death.



According to a report in Hindustan Times, Mumbai police’s cyber unit has made a report where it has been found that posts were uploaded on social media platforms from countries like Italy, Japan, Poland, Slovenia, Indonesia, Turkey, Thailand, Romania and France.



“We identified the posts in foreign languages because of the hashtags used like #justiceforsushant #sushantsinghrajput and #SSR. We’re in the process of verifying more accounts,” said a senior IPS officer to the publication.



Mumbai Police has now asked the cyber cell to investigate and register cases under the Information Technology Act. The Police commisioner stated that the fake accounts were created to malign the image of the department and demoralise the force while it was probing the case.



AIIMS has ruled out murder angle in the actor's death case. The Mumbai police commissioner said, “We had investigated this case very professionally. The CBI had created a panel of AIIMS doctors who have justified our investigation and the findings of Cooper hospital and forensic laboratory. Except for a few people, nobody else was aware of our investigation still many have criticized the investigation.”



Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. According to the police, the actor was suffering from depression. The case is still being investigated by the CBI.

