Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi shared an Instagram story asking for a CBI enquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The 'Gullyboy' actor also shared a throwback video, in which he can be seen dancing his heart out along with the late actor. In the caption of his post, Siddhant revealed that when he was in college, he won a National Talent Hunt in 2012, which sort of marked the beginning of his career as an actor.

Along with the post, the penned an emotional note,'' I was the winner but both of us danced. Me and my family didn't sleep all night that day. My name was announced on stage and that too in the voice of Sushant Singh Rajput. My parents thought there must be something in me, let your CA course be, let's be a hero. I got permission."

(Photograph:Twitter)