Remember Priyanka Chopra's 'What's Your Raashee' co-star Harman Baweja? He's now married

Actor Harman Baweja is now married.

The Bollywood actor married health expert Sasha Ramchandani on Sunday. The couple had an intimate engagement ceremony in December last year.

In pictures and videos shared by those who attended the wedding, Sasha looks radiant in a peach lehenga while Harman Baweja complemented her in pastel pink sherwani.

Shilpa Shetty shared a message of congratulations as her husband Raj Kundra is good friends with Harman Baweja. While Shilpa couldn't attend the wedding, Raj made it. In her message, she wrote, "Congratulations Harman and Sasha... Here's to new beginnings filled with unconditional love, happiness and friendship forever. So happy for you guys."

Actors Aamir Ali and Ashish Chowdhry also attended the wedding.

Harman Baweja, the son of director Harry Baweja and producer Pammi Baweja, made his debut in Bollywood with the 2008 sci-fi romance ‘Love Story 2050’, in which he co-starred with Priyanka Chopra. He then featured with Priyanka again in ‘What's Your Raashee?’. He then made his Bollywood comeback with the 2014 film ‘Dishkiyaoon’, which was produced by Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty.