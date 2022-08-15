Ranveer Singh bags 'Best Actor of the Year' award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne for '83'

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has added another golden feather to his already-decorated hat. The star has won the 'Best Actor of the Year' award at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IIFM) 2022. Singh was felicitated for portraying Indian cricketer Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's directorial '83'. The film celebrates India's first Cricket World Cup win.

Elated on receiving the award, Singh said, "I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the jury members at IFFM for bestowing me with the Best Actor of the Year Award for my role as Kapil Dev `83` one of the most loved films of my career! It`ll always be one of the most cherished films in my filmography."

The actor further added, "But more than the accolades, it`s the process of making this film that I will cherish the most. I`m grateful to Kabir Sir for giving me this opportunity for guiding me and for inspiring me with his leadership. I share this honour with the cast and crew of 83 who are so dear to me, and with whom I share a very, very warm bond."

Singh dedicated this honour to the entire cast of the film. "I dedicate this honour to Kapil's Devils, a fine bunch of gentlemen who dared to dream, who through their efforts and achievements showed us that we Indians can be the best in the world," Singh said.

Also read: Warner Bros Discovery comes out in support of JK Rowling, condemns death threat

'83' was helmed by Kabir Khan and it featured Deepika Padukone as Romi Dev, Harrdy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, and Pankaj Tripathi among others.

Singh will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus'.

He will also be seen sharing screen space with mom-to-be Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar’s 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. The film will hit the theatres next year.