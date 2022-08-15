Warner Bros Discovery comes out in support of JK Rowling, condemns death threat

Warner Bros Discovery, on Sunday, issued a statement to condemn the threats made against 'Harry Potter' creator JK Rowling. The British author started receiving online threats on a micro-blogging site after she wrote a tweet for Booker Prize-winning author Salman Rushdie. "Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok," Rowling wrote while retweeting a news article about the horrific attack on Rushdie.

Warner Bros Discovery took a strong stand for Rowling and in a statement, they wrote, "Warner Bros Discovery strongly condemns the threats made against JK Rowling. We stand with her and all the authors, storytellers and creators who bravely express their creativity and opinions. WBD believes in freedom of expression, peaceful discourse and supporting those who offer their views in the public arena."

The statement further read, "Our thoughts are with Sir Salman Rushdie and his family following the senseless act of violence in New York. The company strongly condemns any form of threat, violence or intimidation when opinions, beliefs and thoughts might differ."

On Saturday, Rowling highlighted a threat tweet on her feed and asked for the platform's support. The threat tweet read, "Don’t worry you are next." Take a look!

Salman Rushdie’s agent Andrew Wylie recently told Washington Post that Rushdie has been taken off a ventilator and can now talk. Meanwhile, the person accused of attacking the novelist, Hadi Matar, has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and remains in custody without bail.