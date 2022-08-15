Parents-to-be Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt return home from Italian babymoon

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who flew to Italy last week for their babymoon, returned to Mumbai late at night on Sunday. The two were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they made their way out of the arrival gates. As always, paps were waiting outside the airport to capture glimpses of the parents-to-be.

The couple opted for comfy attires for their airport looks. While Alia donned an all-black ensemble with a white hooded jacket and matching sneakers. Ranbir, on the other hand, wore a blue shirt, matching pants and a cap. He paired his OOTD with white sneakers.

They waved at the fans and greeted them while leaving the airport. Ranbir seemed very protective of his ladylove as he walked behind her and kept a close eye on everyone coming near the actress. Take a look at a viral video of the couple below:

From the exotic Italian babymoon, Alia shared several adorable moments on social media. In her latest post, Ranbir can be seen grooving to his song 'Deva Deva' from 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' at a scenic location. While sharing the video, Alia wrote, "the light of my life. (sic)" Take a look!

Ranbir and Alia took wedding vows on April 14, 2022. In June, the couple announced the news of their pregnancy.

On the work front, the couple will be seen sharing screen space in the much-awaited upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. The film will hit the theatres on September 9. Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and south actor Nagarjuna also have prominent roles in the Ayan Mukerji's directorial.