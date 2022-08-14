Private investigator claims Amber Heard hired him to find 'dirt' on Johnny Depp

US former porn star-turned-private investigator Paul Barresi recently shared in an interview with a media outlet that he was hired by Amber Heard's lawyers to find out "bad things" about her ex-husband Johnny Depp. The PI took Depp's side and said that everyone who said good things about Depp actually said a lot of "awful and terrible things" about Heard.

Talking about the assignment he was given by the actress' lawyers, Barresi said, "I was supposed to find instances of bad conduct, his past in accordance with what Heard alleges, to find other women who were abused by Johnny. I searched for a while. I spoke to a great many people, I knocked on doors. And, I couldn't find one person to say one deprecating thing about him."

While speaking to Law and Crime Network, Paul further revealed, "I collected all of these historic documents on him (Johnny Depp). The home he used to live in, the places his father worked, just really great stuff. Amber hired me in the summer of July 2019. I searched on every rock, every stone, all over the world to find out bad things about Johnny and we all came empty-handed."

Barresi also shared that Heard fired him in a few months. And, it was not until April of 2020, that he decided to share his experience as a private detective with Amber with the public.

Earlier, the PI told Daily Mail that the actress was an "opportunist on par with everyone else". He claimed that he has interviewed over 100s of Depp's former associates and hasn't discovered anything wrong worth mentioning.

Depp and Heard's defamation trial came to an end on June 1, 2022. A Virginia court ruled in favour of Depp and asked Heard to pay a sizable compensation to her ex-husband.