7 fitness tips endorsed by celebs and experts

Do you ever wonder how celebrities shed weight and get abs within a few months? Does seeing a side-by-side comparison of their body transformation makes you scratch your head and ponder, "Can I do this too?" Well, let me break it to you, many of us do the same. And, after going through a couple of phases of body transformation with the help of some celeb-approved fitness tips, I can say that it is achievable. With the right diet, workout routine and some dedication, you too can get abs like your favourite stars.

To make things easier for our readers, we have listed some fitness tips that are endorsed by both celebs and experts below. Take inspiration from the stars and begin your fitness journey today. Remember, it's never too late to start living a healthy life.

John Abraham

John Abraham starts his everyday workout with a 15-minute cycling session to burn calories. He also jogs and runs on a regular basis to strengthen his leg muscles. On chest day, he does exercises like bench press, machine fly, kettlebell chest press, and incline dumbbell press among others. For abs, he does pull-ups, seated row, deadlift, planks, crunches, jackknife, etc. For leg's day, he likes to do lunges, squats, leg curls, leg press, calf raise and bridge. Intense workout, proper sleep, a balanced diet and keeping the mind fresh are John's secrets to healthy living.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor does yoga, pilates, Zumba and several other types of exercises in a week. She also makes headlines almost every day for her gym looks. When she heads out of Mumbai for shoots, she compensates for her missed workout sessions with activities like jogging, swimming, etc. Her biggest fitness secret is to try out new activities and fitness routines to get the best shape. Doing just one type of fitness program will not bring the results you wish to achieve.

Tiger Shroff

According to the Guardian, Tiger Shroff loves to combine different techniques in his workout sessions. From cardio to martial arts, he loves to do it all. The actor concentrates on activities like gymnastics to maintain and improve his flexibility and also does weights to build muscle. He works out 7 days a week and every session goes up to almost 2 hours.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani likes to exercise twice a day. The actress begins her day with some cardio, then she practices kickboxing and gymnastics. She also engages in weight training once a day. Like Tiger, Disha also tries to include different workout regimens in one.

Dwayne Johnson

According to Healthline, The Rock starts his workout with 30 to 60 minutes of cardio. He spends around 1.5 hours doing strength training. His biggest fitness secret is that he always follows a workout routine that is tailored to his personal experience, goals, fitness level, and preferences.

Jessica Alba

Actress, entrepreneur, and mother of three Jessica Alba Alba prioritizes a consistent fitness routine and nutrient-packed diet plan to keep her going. To stay healthy and fit, she swears by HIIT workouts, Pilates, plant-based meals, and some downtime as well.

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathway used to follow different fitness routines for different roles. According to the need of the character, she switches her workout routine, if required. When she is not working on a film, she likes to keep her workouts less hectic. Her biggest fitness secret is to work out in the morning. Then she also likes to give extra attention to warm-ups. Be it Bikram Yoga or HIIT, she tries new exercises and fitness programs regularly.