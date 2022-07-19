Ranbir Kapoor reacts to rumours of him expecting twins with Alia Bhatt

Bollywood’s cutest couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have become the talk of the town since they announced that they are expecting their first child. Recently, Ranbir during the promotion of his upcoming film ‘Shamshera’ left fans in a frenzy after a video went viral on social media giving a massive hint that they are having twins. In an interview with Film Companion, Ranbir was seen playing a game of two truths and a lie, and his answer left everyone stunned.

"Don’t create controversy. They asked me to state three things: two truths and a lie. Now I can’t reveal what is the truth, and what is the lie," Pinkvilla quoted the actor as saying.

Ranbir sparked rumours during the interview, when he said, "I am having twins, I am going to be part of a very big mythological film, I am taking a long break from work."

His statements in the video have driven the Neitzens insane, leaving them to speculate whether the couple are expecting twins. One of the users wrote, "what is correct? what is false? in my opinion, the "i’am having twins" is false, because Ramayan will be finalised, he is in talks and for the long break, Ranbir is taking a 2 months break after Brahmastra to prepare for animal. WDYT ? Meanwhile, another user dropped a tweet saying, "HE IS HAVING TWINS NOW I AM SURE. The last one is definitely the lie."Another user got emotional and wrote, "Ranbir is having twins. I hope it's true I believe it's true."

"Long break from work looks a lie as he has just returned. Moreover, he has 2 more movies after Brahmastra (Animal and Luv Ranjan’s Romcom). Moreover, Brahmastra 2&3 also in line. Producers won’t stop until 2032," another tweet stated.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on April 14, 2022, in an intimate ceremony. Last month, Alia took to her Instagram account to share the happy news with her fans. She wrote, "Our baby... Coming soon."

Ranbir is returning to the silver screen after an interval of four years with Yash Raj’s ‘Shamshera’, in which he plays a dual role of a tribal dacoit who stands up against a ruthless British general played by Sanjay Dutt. The film is directed by Karan Malhotra and also features Vaani Kapoor and is all set to hit the theatres on July 22, 2022.

Following the release of ‘Shamshera’, Kapoor has 'Brahmastra', which is scheduled for the September 9th release. This is Alia and Ranbir’s first film together as a lead pair. Helmed by Ayan Mukerjee, 'Brahmastra’ is a three-part franchise to have a pan-India release in five different languages-Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

