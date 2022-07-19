Veteran singer Bhupinder Singh, known for hits like 'Dil Dhundta Hai', dies at 82 

Renowned Indian singer Bhupinder Singh is no more. The singer died on Monday due to suspected colon cancer and COVID-19-related complications in a hospital in Mumbai, his wife, singer Mitali Singh said. The singer was 82. He was best known for his ghazals and hits like 'Naam Gum Jayega' and 'Dil Dhoondta Hai' which were huge hits in the late 1970s.



During his decades-long journey in the film industry, the singer came to be best known for songs like 'Do Diwane Shehar Mein', 'Ek Akela is Shehar Mein', 'Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Aasman', 'Duniya Chhute Yaar Na Chhute' and 'Karoge Yaad Toh', among others.



According to reports, the veteran artist was admitted to the hospital due to urine infection and was later diagnosed with COVID-19.

"He was admitted to the hospital eight to ten days ago as he had some infection in the urine. After tests were performed, he tested positive for COVID-19. He passed away at around 7.45 pm due to suspected colon cancer and had COVID-19," his wife Mitali Singh told news agency PTI.





The Amritsar-born singer is survived by his Indian-Bangladeshi wife and a son. "Bhupendra Singhji left for his heavenly abode at 7.45 this evening. He was unwell for the last 6 months. The cremation will take place at 12.30 am (Monday night) at Oshiwara crematorium," said the family's spokesperson in a late-night statement.



In his five-decade-long career, Bhupinder Singh had worked with the biggest names in the music industry, including Mohammed Rafi, RD Burman, Madan Mohan, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Gulzar to Bappi Lahiri, among others.



Bhupinder Singh began his career working in the All India Radio, Delhi, as a singer and musician. Upon being spotted by composer Madan Mohan during one of the All India Radio parties, he was called to Mumbai. His Bollywood singing debut was with the 1964 Chetan Anand directorial 'Haqeeqat', where he sang the Mohan-composed track 'Hoke Majboor Mujhe Usne Bulaya Hoga' along with Mohammed Rafi, Talat Mahmood and Manna Dey.

Bhupinder Singh got his first solo track two years later with 'Rut Jawan Jawan Raat Mehrbaan' in the Khayyam composed feature film "Aakhri Khat". He moved away from active playback singing in the 1980s after he got married to singer Mitali. The duo routinely collaborated and produced private albums.



Apart from playback singing, Bhupinder Singh was also the guitarist on several popular tracks, including 'Dum Maaro Dum', 'Chura Liya Hai', 'Chingari Koi Bhadke' and 'Mehbooba O Mehbooba', among others.





Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed grief over the death of the noted singer.

In his condolence message, Koshyari said, 'The news of the demise of veteran playback singer Bhupinder Singh is deeply saddening. Gifted with a beautiful voice, Bhupinder Singh gave us some of the most memorable songs and ghazals His soulful music will live on for many more years.

"Heartfelt condolences to Smt Mitali Singh and other members of the bereaved family," said the Governor.



Shinde, in his condolence message, said Bhupinder Singh was revered by millions of music lovers. "With the demise of Bhupinder Singh, we have lost an artist whose voice was revered by audiences. His voice made several ghazals immortal and unforgettable. His songs will continue to resonate in the minds of the audiences," the CM said.



Several Bollywood singers and musicians, including Harshdeep Kaur, Ankur Tewari and Swanand Kirkire took to Twitter to mourn the loss.



Singer Harshdeep Kaur took to Twitter and wrote, "Extremely sad news. Rest in Peace Bhupinder Ji. A huge loss to the world of music." "Oh no! RIP," Ankur Tewari wrote.