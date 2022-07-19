Jennifer Lopez gets back to work in LA a day after her Las Vegas wedding with Ben Affleck

Multi-talented superstar Jennifer Lopez is not planning to head to a honeymoon too soon. She is actually back at work as a married woman and is working hard to fulfil her professional commitment. As per reports and viral pictures, the actor-singer was spotted getting out of her car outside a dance studio in Los Angeles on Monday.

The 'Marry Me' actress was seen sporting a hoodie and dark blue pants along with black shoes as she stepped out of her car. Her hair was tied in a bun and for accessories, she opted for a pair of sunglasses.

Over the weekend, the diva tied the knot with Ben Affleck in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony. At the Little White Wedding chapel, the couple said "I do" in front of the alter, just after midnight on Saturday.

At the ceremony, Lopez was seen flaunting a white, lace, off-the-shoulder Zuhair Murad bridal gown that featured long sleeves, a sweetheart neckline, corset bodice and fishtail train. With a matching veil with lace trim, she completed her look. The same night, she was spotted wearing another wedding dress.

Jennifer Lopez arrives at a studio in LA after surprise marriage to Ben Affleck in Las Vegas https://t.co/s9sNpTbMec - Celeb News. pic.twitter.com/WKnKZ0TQPr — RCFC Fan 2021 (@2021Rcfc) July 19, 2022

Also read: 'Game of Thrones' actor Peter Dinklage joins the cast of 'The Hunger Games' prequel

On Monday, JLo shared a picture to flaunt her wedding ring. Looking as fresh as daisy, the diva is seen smiling at the mirror as she clicked a selfie. Take a look!

Lopez spoke about her surprise marriage in the JLo newsletter on Sunday.

She said, "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient…. Last night, we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world."

Watch | Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship timeline