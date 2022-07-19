'Game of Thrones' actor Peter Dinklage joins the cast of 'The Hunger Games' prequel

Peter Dinklage, who charmed the viewers of HBO's fantasy drama 'Game of Thrones' as the witty, dipsomaniac Tyrion Lannister, has joined the cast of 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes', the first prequel in 'The Hunger Games' franchise.

The casting was confirmed by Nathan Kahane, President of Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group (the studio behind the franchise). He said in a statement quoted by Collider that he is "thrilled" to welcome Dinklage to Panem. He also said Dinklage instills a commanding presence into his roles. He added Dinklage will "bring a formidable, charismatic authority to the important role of the dean of the Academy".

'The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' is the origin story of Coriolanus Snow, the main antagonist of the 'The Hunger Games' film series. Tom Blyth plays the role of an 18-year-old Snow. Rachel Zegler, who won acclaim for his performance in Steven Spielberg's 'The West Side Story', dons the role of Gray Baird, Snow’s mentee and also a tribute from District 12. While Snow is a prominent character in the original story, Baird is merely mentioned.

The franchise is set in a dystopian future in which there is no United States. Instead, North America is now Panem, which was established after a series of disasters of varied nature ended the civilisation. Divided into 13 districts, the name of the franchise derives from the sadistic event in which a boy and a girl are selected as "tributes" and are thrown into a Battle Royale-like arena, from which only one emerges victor -- and alive.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is set to release on November 17, 2023.