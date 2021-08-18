Priyanka Chopra is now the new chairperson of Mumbai Film Festival (MAMI), having replaced Deepika Padukone.

The Mumbai Film Festival is said to take on a new format without a competitive international section this year. Usually slated for the month of October, this year too, MAMI will not go ahead with the month owing to the coronavirus outbreak. The film festival will be spread within a six-month long series of events.

Making the announcement, the MAMI Festival said, “Each section and vertical has been assessed with the lens of what creates value in the current scenario and what doesn’t. This includes creating more awards and grants for Indian films and filmmakers and letting go of the international competition section.”

Over the six months from Oct. 2021-March 2022, MAMI will focus on conversations with some of the best talent in India and abroad. It will screen Indian films that have not received an opportunity to be showcased because the festival did not take place last year.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra Jonas on being felicitated with the chairperson post said, “I’ve hit the road running… with ideas, thoughts and plans on reimagining the festival to find its rightful place in a world that has changed so much in such a short time. We’re all consuming film and entertainment very differently now and in the process, we’ve expanded the footprint of the cinema that we watch.”

The tentative dates of the festival are March 11-15, 2022.