Evolution of fashion in India through Bollywood's leading actresses: India Independence Day Special

The 1950s Bollywood Fashion

Not for nothing is the 1950s referred to as the Golden Age of Indian Cinema. While India was just a newly independent nation, there was a lot of hope and motivation in the hearts of its people. The cinema of that era reflected that among themes of modernity vs traditionalism, rich vs poor in an India that was still shaping up.

Leading Indian actresses paved the way for fashion and style via their characters like Nargis in ‘Shree 420’ looked chic in her sarees with loosely fastened pallu or Vyjayanthimala in ‘Madhumati’ and ‘Naya Daur’ in her earthy avatar bringing rural India to the fore. It was either a long skirt with blouse and dupatta or saree with a modest fitted blouse. The hairstyle was usually fuss free and out of the face with neatly plaited braids or tied long hair.

(Photograph:WION)