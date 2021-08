As ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ is announced, here's a look at other female led movies that we have loved over the years

Moviegoers went crazy after a big project starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt was announced a few days back. The three actresses are coming together for a road trip movie titled ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ which will be helmed by Farhan Akhtar. While this will be the first female led road movie, over the years, audiences have loved the movies and shows that chronicles the female bonding.

Veere Di Wedding

The multi starrer film 'Veere Di Wedding' was a female buddy film. It followed the story of four girls living in DAelhi and their struggles in life.

The movie starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania received mix reviews and performed well at the box office.

(Photograph:WION Web Team)