/Voicemails for Isabelle: 7 heartwarming scenes social media can't stop talking about

The plot takes an unexpected turn when Wes, a real estate agent, starts receiving voicemails from Jill. As Jill’s messages keep coming in, Wes’s curiosity grows, and he decides to track her down and meet her in person.

One of the viral clips shows Jill describing her wish to imagine someone sitting with her at her favourite spot, the Golden Gate Bridge, where she would share her tacos and spend time with that unknown person.