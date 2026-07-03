/Voicemails for Isabelle: 7 heartwarming scenes social media can't stop talking about

Published: Jul 03, 2026, 08:18 IST | Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 08:18 IST
Netflix's new film Voicemails for Isabelle has struck an emotional chord with viewers worldwide. The newly released romantic drama is generating buzz across social media for its remarkable storyline and heartfelt moments.
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(Photograph: Netflix)
7 heartwarming moment from Voicemails for Isabelle
The internet is obsessing over the newly released Netflix film Voicemails for Isabelle. In no time, the movie has been winning over viewers with its heartfelt blend of romance, grief, and sisterhood. As social media continues to discuss the romantic drama, here’s a look at some of the heartwarming moments that have left everyone in awe.
SPOILERS ALERT!
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(Photograph: Netflix)
Jill and Isabelle's sister bond
The movie focuses on the heartfelt sisterly bond between sisters Jill and Isabelle. After Isabelle was diagnosed with a severe disease, the two decided to begin sending each other voicemails.
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(Photograph: Netflix)
Jill starts sending voicemails to Isabelle
While coping with her sister's untimely death, Jill decides to use her sister's old phone number as a journal, discussing her life in San Francisco, her rigid boss, dating stories, and her signature breakfast taco.
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(Photograph: Netflix)
Wes's surprises Jill at Golden Fate bridge
The plot takes an unexpected turn when Wes, a real estate agent, starts receiving voicemails from Jill. As Jill’s messages keep coming in, Wes’s curiosity grows, and he decides to track her down and meet her in person.
One of the viral clips shows Jill describing her wish to imagine someone sitting with her at her favourite spot, the Golden Gate Bridge, where she would share her tacos and spend time with that unknown person.
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(Photograph: Netflix)
Voicemail's wish becomes real
After listening to certain voicemails, Wes begins to develop feelings for Jill. Using the details from the private voicemails, he secretly plans ways to impress Jill, starting with meeting her at the Golden Fate Bridge, her favourite spot.
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(Photograph: Netflix)
The Chicken Pot Pie
While eating tacos at José’s and talking about their personal lives, Wes tells Jill how much he misses his mother’s homemade chicken pot pie. Wanting to show how much she cares, Jill surprises Wes by making his favourite chicken pot pie, creating a deep emotional connection between them.
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(Photograph: Netflix)
Jill and Wes come back together
Tragedy comes when Jill loses all the voicemails on her phone. Using his contacts, Wes recovers them for her. This makes Jill realise that Wes truly loves her, and the two grow closer.
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(Photograph: Netflix)
Jill's final voicemail to Isabelle
Jill quits her job and starts building her own food truck. In her final voicemail, Jill reveals she has finally found the love of her life and is ready to start a new chapter with Wes, the DJ in the background suddenly plays their favourite track, Robyn’s “Dancing on My Own.” Overwhelmed with emotion, Jill begins to dance, and at one point, Isabelle is spotted in the back. The two of them seem to sync with the song, finally ready to say goodbye to each other with this last voicemail.