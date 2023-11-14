Pippa makers issue apology over AR Rahman's rendition of Nazrul Islam's Islamic song

Ishaan Khatter starrer Pippa came under fire recently after netizens slammed the music composer of the film, AR Rahman for using a rendition of Bengali poet Nazrul Islam’s patriotic song "Karar Oi Louho Kopat" for the war drama. Netizens slammed the use of the song and voiced their dislike on social media.

The producers of Pippa, the Roy Kapur Films took to their official Instagram handle and shared a statement on the same. The letter read, “In light of the current discourse surrounding the song ‘Karar Oi Louho Kopat’ the producers, director, and music composer of the film Pippa wish to clarify that our rendition of the song is a sincere artistic interpretation, embarked upon only after securing the necessary adaptation rights from the estate of the Late Mr. Kazi Nazrul Islam.”

The statement further added, “We approached the making of this song by faithfully following both the letter and the spirit of the license agreement for the lyrics, as duly signed with the Late Mrs. Kalyani Kazi and witnessed by Mr. Anirban Kazi.”

The makers further apologised for hurting sentiments in the statement and said, “Our intent was to pay homage to the cultural significance of the song while adhering to the terms set forth in our agreement, which permitted us to use the lyrics with a new composition. We understand the emotional attachment that audiences may have to the original composition, and while all art is inherently subjective if our interpretation has hurt sentiments or caused unintended distress, we offer our sincere apologies.”

Pippa released on November 10 on Amazon Prime Video. It is a story based that has the Bangladesh liberation of 1971 in the backdrop. Directed by Raja Krishna Menon and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur, Pippa stars Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Soni Razdan. The film is based on the life of Captain Balram Singh Mehta of India’s 45 Cavalry regiment.