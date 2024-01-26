Padma Awards 2024: Mithun Chakraborty, Chiranjeevi conferred with highest honours

The Padma Awards were announced in India on the eve of Republic Day 2024. On Thursday, the central government of India unveiled a list containing the names of extraordinary people who have been honoured with the highest civilian awards in India.

Many A-listers from the world of entertainment found a mention in the list of 132 recipients of the highest honour.

South Indian actor Chiranjeevi, Vyjayantimala Bali, music composer Pyarelal Sharma, Mithun Chakraborty, Usha Uthup and the late Tamil actor Captain Vijaykant have been honoured with the coveted civilian awards. Actor Chiranjeevi, who is known for his work in Telugu cinema, and actress Vyjayantimala have been bestowed with Padma Vibhushan.

For his exceptional work in the world of cinema, Chiranjeevi, 68, was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2006. And now the government has bestowed him with another civilian honour.

Soon after the awards were announced, the Telugu star shared a gratitude message. In the video, he said, "I am very happy and not sure of how to react to this news. Though we all are not related by blood, you all have always loved me, called your brother, and made me a family member. Thanks to all those fans who have supported and loved me over all these years."

"I am grateful for this and to have received the second prestigious award in the country,” per Pinkvilla. 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/4PDaCV2kzv — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 25, 2024 × Actor and politician Mithun Chakraborty has been awarded Padma Bhushan. Chakraborty was honoured for his decades-long contribution to Hindi and Bengali cinema.

Indian pop singer Usha Uthup was recognised for her contribution to the music industry. Over the years, Uthup has made millions of fans with her several hits, like ''Hare Rama Hare Krishna'' and "One Two Cha Cha Cha," among many others. She has been honoured with the Padma Bhushan award.

Legendary actor and politician Vijayakanth was awarded the Padma Bhushan (posthumously). The Desiya Murpoku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) chief died on December 28, 2023, in Tamil Nadu's Chennai.