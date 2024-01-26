Live Now
75th Republic day 2024 live Parade Speech PM Modi France President Emmanuel and Droupadi Murmu news 26 January
Republic Day 2024 Photograph:(Agencies)
Story highlights
75th Republic day 2024 Live from Parade: Republic Day commemorates the day on January 26, 1950, the day when the Constitution of India came into effect after the country became a sovereign state after it got its Independence on August 15, 1947.
75th Republic Day 2024 Live from Parade: India marks its Republic Day every year on January 26. This year the country celebrates its 75th Republic Day on Friday. French President Emmanuel Macron landed in the national capital, New Delhi to participate as the chief guest at the Republic Day parade. He was received by External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar at the Delhi airport.