Republic Day 2024: At 250, President's Bodyguard regiment set to embody Republic's glory

India Republic Day 2024: The Indian Republic turned 75 on Jan 26, 2024, since independent India transitioned into a parliamentary democracy in 1950. New Delhi's Kartavya Path is set to witness India's now-achievable ambition to be a 'developed' nation with women's role in the world's fifth largest economy being pitched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government as the accelerating factor for the country's years forward to transition from a developing to a developed nation.

But older than the ambition of today's free India is the history of the Indian Army's senior-most regiment: The President's Bodyguard (PBG). This Republic Day is special for this elite regiment as the 'Angrakshak' has completed 250 years of service since its raising in 1773.

Add to this the fact that French President Emmanuel Macron is presiding as the chief guest. This is the sixth time that a French leader is being accorded the honour of being New Delhi's chief guest during Republic Day celebrations.

"The arrival of the President of India and her French counterpart will be escorted by the President’s Bodyguard – ‘Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak’," according to an official readout.

The two Presidents will arrive in the 'Traditional Buggy', the practice which is making a comeback after a gap of 40 years.

Just on November 16, 2023, India's President Droupadi Murmu inspected a guard of honour at the sestercentennial (250th anniversary) celebrations of the elite regiment. President Murmu presented the President's Standard of Bodyguard and Regimental Standard to the regiment at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

On January 26, 2024, the elite household cavalry regiment is set to represent the Indian Republic's glory on Kartavya Path.

President's Bodyguard: History and legacy

The President's Bodyguard is the successor to the Governor General's Bodyguard of the Presidency armies and the British Indian Army raised in September 1773. The troopers were from a handpicked 50 troopers of the Moghal Horse, itself raised in 1760 by local sardars from present-day Punjab and Haryana in India and Punjab province of Pakistan.

In the same year, Maharaja Chait Singh of Benares provided another 50 troopers, raising the strength of the unit to 100. PBG's current strength in the Indian Army is 222 personnel (4 officers, 20 Junior Commissioned Officers and 198 soldiers) and is part of the 50th Parachute Brigade. With Bharat Mata Ki Jai (Victory to Mother India) as its motto, the PBGs march to the tunes of Saare Jahan Se Achha.

During the partition of India, the British Indian Army was divided 2:1 between the Dominions of India and Pakistan.

Muslim personnel of the regiment were transferred to the Pakistan Army.

The rest of the regiment, comprising the Sikhs, Jats, and Rajputs remained with the Indian Army.

The fate of the Viceroy's gold-plated buggy was decided by a coin toss between Colonel Thakur Govind Singh (India) and Sahabzada Yaqub Khan (Pakistan) and India won the buggy.