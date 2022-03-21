Must be seen by all Indians: Aamir Khan on 'The Kashmir Files'

Bollywood star Aamir Khan was recently in Delhi, the Indian capital city as he promoted SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ along with the star cast of the film.

Speaking on a multiple of things, he also addressed the controversy around the film ‘The Kashmir Files’ as people have a staunchly divided opinion about it. While some call it “propaganda”, others call it an “important film” that highlights what happened to a faction of Kashmiris at the hands of militants.

During a media interaction, Aamir was asked if he will watch the film ‘The Kashmir Files’. To this, he said, "Ji zaroor dekhunga main...Wo ek history ka aisa hissa hain jo dil dukta hain usme...jo Kashmiri Pandits k sath hua hain, wo dukh ka baat hain...aur aise film jo bani hain uss topic pe woh yakennan har Hindustandi ko dekhna chaiye (Yes, I will definitely see. The story is a part of our history and whatever happened with the Kashmiri Pandits was really sad. Any film on such a topic must be seen by all Indians)."

He further added, "This film has touched the emotions of all people who believe in humanity and that is what is so beautiful about it," Aamir said. "I will definitely watch the film and I am happy to see that the film is successful."

Alia Bhatt was also present for the event.