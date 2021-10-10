Malaika Arora opens up about suffering breakdown: My tears didn't stop

Bollywood actor-reality TV host Malaika Arora has recently opened up about her mental and emotional struggles ahead of Mental Health Day on October 10.

In a long post on Instagram, the 47-year-old expressed how she had once suffered a mental breakdown and how Yoga had come to her rescue.

In a long social media post, Malaika said, "I thought I was bullet proof until it hit me that I wasn’t emotion proof. My mind started to play games with me the rules of which I didn’t know. I survived because of yoga. My breaking point came on a day while I was in my first few Yoga classes and my tears didn’t stop. I SURVIVED THE STORM WITHIN ME."

"I will call myself stable and in the path of continuously wanting to become mentally, physically and emotionally healthy," she concluded.

