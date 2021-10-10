World Mental Health Day 2021: 5 Bollywood movies about mental health

Today, on October 10, the entire world celebrates International Mental Health Day to raise awareness around mental health issues--and the urgent need to address them--across the globe.

Over the years, Bollywood films have not done too well when it came to realistic representations of mental disorders and illnesses though there were some filmmakers who had made earnest efforts.

Understanding the sense of urgency around the subject, here's a list of Bollywood films that has touched on the sensitive topic of mental health and tried to educate people about the ailments of the mind with through characters.

We bring you the list of Bollywood movies on mental illness.