/Karisma Kapoor birthday special: Andaz Apna Apna, Hero No 1, Raja Hindustani - 7 best movies of the actress on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Where to watch: Netflix

One of the blockbuster hits features a star-studded cast, including Karisma Kapoor as Nisha, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit as Rahul and Pooja, respectively. The story follows Rahul, the director of a dance troupe, who is admired and wooed by one of his troupe members, Nisha. However, the real twist comes when Rahul, who is in love with Pooja, learns that she is already engaged to Ajay (Akshay Kumar).