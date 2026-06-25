/Karisma Kapoor birthday special: Andaz Apna Apna, Hero No 1, Raja Hindustani - 7 best movies of the actress on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Karisma Kapoor turns 51 on June 25. The actress has consistently entertained her fans with memorable performances in multiple blockbuster hits such as Raja Hindustani, Andaz Apna Apna, and more. On her birthday, here's a look at her seven best movies, which every fan must watch.
Karisma Kapoor is an Indian actress who gained popularity through her esteemed work in Hindi cinema. Over the years, she has showcased her versatility and strong on-screen persona in multiple blockbuster hits, becoming one of the most celebrated stars in Bollywood. On the occasion of her birthday, here's a look at seven movies that every Karisma Kapoor fan must watch.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Although the movie was a flop, it showed the epic acting range of Karisma Kapoor. Set in the 1950s, the biographical story chronicles the spirited, aspiring Muslim actress named Zubeida, who rebels against her orthodox family and marries a Hindu prince.
In the 2000 action thriller, Kapoor plays Fiza Ikramullah, who is determined to find her brother Amaan (Hrithik Roshan) after he disappears during the 1993 Bombay riots. The real tragedy unfolds when Amaan returns home, haunted by his past and struggling to lead a peaceful life.
Where to watch: Netflix
One of the blockbuster hits features a star-studded cast, including Karisma Kapoor as Nisha, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit as Rahul and Pooja, respectively. The story follows Rahul, the director of a dance troupe, who is admired and wooed by one of his troupe members, Nisha. However, the real twist comes when Rahul, who is in love with Pooja, learns that she is already engaged to Ajay (Akshay Kumar).
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Karisma Kapoor portrays the role of Aarti Sehgal opposite Aamir Khan, who plays Raja Hindustani. One of the superhit classics focuses on the love story of a taxi driver and a wealthy city girl. Taking their relationship to the next level, Aarti and Raja married each other, going against their parents' wishes. Later, her stepmother tries to create differences between the couple.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The 1994 romantic comedy-drama features Kapoor as Raveena Bajaj, a rich girl. To get her wealth, Amar (Aamir Khan) and Prem (Salman Khan) both decide to undertake a mission to attract her. However, their plans go awry when they cross paths with a local gangster, Teja, who turns their lives upside down.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In the blockbuster hit, the actress plays Meena Nath alongside Govinda. It follows Rajesh, a wealthy industrialist's son, who falls in love with Meena. To win over Meena's conservative, joint-family, Rajesh disguises himself as a household cook and servant, proving true love.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The melodramatic comedy film directed by David Dhawan follows Karisma Kapoor as Madhubala (Madhu). She is an educated, sophisticated, and wealthy city girl who initially falls for Raja (Govinda) due to his charming looks but rejects him in public after discovering he is an uneducated villager.