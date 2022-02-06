Lata Mangeshkar's last recorded song was not for a movie, watch video - Watch

Lata Mangeshkar leaves behind a rich legacy of music that will be cherished by the generations to come. The 'Nightingale of India' passed away today on February 6 at the age of 92.



In her 7 decade-long career, she has sung over 50,000 songs in over 20 Indian languages. From romantic, patriot to cabaret, she has given the nation a gamut of songs through decades. Her songs like 'lag ja gaale', 'Ajeeb dastan', 'Satyam shivam sundaram' amung others are eternal hits.

Did you know Lata Mangeshkar was the first Indian to perform at London's Royal Albert Hall ?

Ever since the news of her demise came out, social media has been flooded with netizens mourning her loss and are talking about her illustrious career. But, do you know about the last song Lata Mangeshkar recorded?

Lata Mangeshkar funeral: PM Narendra Modi, Shah Rukh Khan & others pay tribute to the icon



After staying away for years, she made an exception in 2018, when she recorded a Gayatri Mantra and Ganesh Stuti for the Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani's wedding along with a special message for the newlyweds that was played during the wedding ceremony.

Due to her ill health at the time, she was not able to attend the wedding. At the time, she said in a statement, “It was the best I could do considering I wasn’t well enough to attend the wedding. My best wishes are always with Isha and her husband Anand.”

Remembering Lata Mangeshkar (1929-2022): A voice of generations

However, in 2019, as a tribute to the Indian Army, Lata Ji again recorded the song that turned out the last song that she taped - It was ‘Saugandh Mujhe Is Mitti Ki’, which was composed by Mayuresh Pai.

Her last full album was Yash Chopra’s 'Veer-Zaara' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta in 2004

.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away at 8:12 am on February 6 at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital.

