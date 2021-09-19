Kangana Ranaut reacts to Ryan Reynolds' 'mimicking Bollywood' statement

On Thursday, Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds shared a video-recorded message for his Indian fans.



The video was released via 20th Century Studios India's YouTube account, where the actor joked about how Hollywood is now shamelessly mimicking Bollywood and urged his fans to watch his latest offering, 'Free Guy'.



"Hello India. My new movie 'Free Guy' has a guy named 'Guy' who is quite the Romeo, a girl who is out of his league, a crazy villain, some insane action and, of course, dancing. If you are wondering if Hollywood is just mimicking Bollywood now, well, the answer is yes. We have no shame. No shame at all," the actor said.

Also read: Jennifer Lopez praises Ben Affleck's 'The Last Duel', reflects on Venice trip in latest post

Now, Kangana has reportedly reacted to Reynolds' statement on her Instagram story, saying, "And trying to steal our screens..."



In the recent past, Kangana had spoken about Hollywood films dominating theatre screens in India. Speaking at a press conference, the actress had said, "We need to discourage American and English movies as they are taking over our screens. We need to behave like one nation. We need to stop dividing ourselves like North India or South India. We need to enjoy our own films first, be it Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu or Punjabi."



Recently, Kangana Ranaut announced that she will be playing the titular character in ‘The Incarnation – Sita’ that will be directed by Alaukik Desai.

Also read: Kim Kardashian in legal trouble, neighbour files petition for this reason