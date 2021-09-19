Kim Kardashian in legal trouble, neighbour files petition for this reason

Reality star Kim Kardashian`s neighbour has filed a restraining order against the star to prevent her from building an underground vault at her Hidden Hills, California, home.



According to the legal documents obtained by People Magazine, Kim`s neighbour, Sarah Key, has filed a restraining order against the Hidden Hills Community Association to block Kim from building an underground vault, subterranean parking, an attached subterranean wellness centre, and a detached guardhouse.

The filing made by Sarah names the Hidden Hills Community Association, not Kim, as the respondent. According to the suit, Sarah is asking the Association to end Kim`s plan to "flatten two hills" and build upon "two high-pressure gas transmission lines," as she feels that the neighbourhood should keep its "natural and rustic county setting" and building upon the gas lines will put "Hidden Hills community members at risk of catastrophic bodily injury and irreparable real personal property damage."



As per People magazine, the filing also states that her plans "can and will cause irreparable harm at a minimum to the destruction of two hills of Hidden Hills" and "moving forward these two development projects may cause loss of a life."For the unversed, the house was purchased by Kim and her estranged husband Kanye West for a reported USD 20 million in 2014. The unique interior of their house has been designed by a Belgium architect.

The two stayed with Kim`s mother Kris Jenner, during the renovation and finally moved into their dream home in December 2017. Jenner tweeted in April 2018 that the house was now worth USD 60 million.