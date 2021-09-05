Kangana Ranaut 'moved' by theatres decision for Thalaivii's south screening

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming and one of the most awaited movies 'Thalaivii' is facing major backlash over the short time gap between its theatrical and digital release.



Ranaut earlier responded to the matter and requested the multiplex owners for ‘Thalaivii’s screening. Now, in the latest update the multiplexes have decided to screen her forthcoming film in Tamil and Telugu versions but not in Hindi.

After the statement was released, the Gangster actress penned a gratitude note reading, ''PVR’s decision to screen the Tamil and Telugu versions of the film is a ray of hope for Team Thalaivii as well as all those cinegoers who are waiting to rush back to their favourite multiplex chain for a cinematic experience.''

''I am personally moved by the kind words used for me and Team 'Thalaivii', and I hope with talks, and a passion for the theatrical experience, we can come together to find a solution so that the Hindi version can also find love and appreciation on the big screen''.



Responding to the situation, PVR Cinemas released a statement requesting to keep a uniform window of 4 weeks across all language versions.



'' 'Thalaivii' is one of the most keenly awaited films. Also, Ms Kangana Ranaut’s acting prowess and exceptional box office pull are well-established facts. We are thankful to the Thalaivii team for offering a 4-week theatrical window for its Tamil and Telugu language versions. We are delighted to be able to play 'Thalaivii' in Tamil and Telugu language at our cinemas, however, we are disappointed that for the Hindi language version, the 'Thalaivii' team has decided to offer only a 2-week window. We would like to appeal to Ms Kangana Ranaut, Mr Vishnu Induri & Mr Shailesh Singh to keep a uniform window of 4 weeks across all language versions and therefore allow all cinemas across the country to showcase 'Thalaivii' to audiences, on the big screen.'' The statement reads.

Earlier the actress released the statement and wrote, “No films are choosing theatres, very few and very brave like my producers @vishnuinduri @shaaileshrsingh are compromising on huge profits and letting go off exclusive streaming options only for the love of cinema.”

She also added, “In these times we must support each other and not bully or arm twist; it’s our fundamental right to recover the cost of our film which we did, we may have two weeks window for Hindi version but for South we have four weeks window yet multiplexes ganging up on us and stopping our release there as well…This is unfair and cruel in these testing times when major territories like Maharashtra are also shut…Please let’s help each other in order to save theatres.”



Helmed by A. L. Vijay, `Thalaivi` is an upcoming Indian multilingual Indian biographical film that will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.` Thalaivi` is written by `Baahubali` and `Manikarnika` writer KV Vijayendra Prasad and `The Dirty Picture` and `Once Upon a Time in Mumbai` writer Rajat Arora.



After getting pushed due to the covid-19 complications, 'Thalaivii' will hit theatres on September 10 this year.