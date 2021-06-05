Juhi Chawla's 5G suit dismissed with Rs 20 lakh fine triggers meme fest

A few days back, Indian actress Juhi Chawla stood her voice against 5G wireless networks installation in the country claiming that it is a potential threat to provoke irreversible and serious effects on humans and it could also permanently damage the earth's ecosystems.



After reserving their order after the hearing process that took place on June 2. On Friday, the Delhi High court dismissed Chawla’s plea citing it is a 'defective plea' and was a ‘publicity stunt’. The court also issued a fine of ₹20 lakh.



On the hearing day that took place virtually, some anonymous fans interrupted the meeting and started crooning hit songs from the actress's films. By talking about the same, Justice JR Midha slammed Chawla for posting the link for the court’s digital proceeding on social media and said that she “abused and misused the process of law'' and it was only for publicity.



“…plaintiffs have filed the suit to gain publicity which is clear from the fact that plaintiff no 1 (Chawla) circulated the video conferencing link of this court on her social media accounts, which resulted in repeated disruptions of court proceedings,” Justice Midha said, dismissing the plea.



As soon as the court's orders were out, netizens filled the social media with hilarious meems.



Take a look:

Juhi Chawla becomes the first Indian to pay 20 lakhs for 5g without even using it. 😂😂😂 — Crish Bhatia 🇮🇳 (@BhatiaCrish) June 4, 2021 ×

What has Juhi Chawla 5G issue gonnna do with Cricket pic.twitter.com/lkwKSqNW1i — Sam's voice (@samck004) June 4, 2021 ×