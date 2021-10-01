I want to make a film about Gandhian values because 'ahimsa' remains a timeless human virtue: Anand Pandit

Veteran producer Anand Pandit has had an interesting journey. From a film aficionado without any connections in the industry, he has become a maker whose 51st production, 'Chehre' recently hit the theatres. A soft-spoken man who enjoys immense goodwill despite his success, Pandit now feels it is time to create cinema that goes beyond just entertainment and reminds people of the lofty ideals that have defined humanity since time immemorial.

He says, "The people who have impacted human sensibilities and the course of history in a positive way can never be forgotten because they showed us how to be our best selves. One of them was Mahatma Gandhi who demonstrated that we could counter evil with peace, violence with non-violence and with gentle conviction, shake the world. This is why, no matter where we go in the world, Gandhi is still held up as an icon of peace. This is why the likes of Nelson Mandela and Martin Luther King Jr were inspired by him in their struggle. This is the quality I want to capture in a film. This lasting influence he had on the hearts and minds of people across the world." Watch: Trailer of SonyLIV web series 'Tabbar' starring Supriya Pathak

Pandit says, he is reading many scripts now but one in particular that has been written by youngsters and revolves around the idea of 'Ahimsa' and Gandhian values has captured his attention the most.

Squid Game: Why is such a violent show on its way to become number 1?

He says, "This pandemic is an eye-opener. I feel, the world will heal only when we cleanse ourselves of negativity, hate and anger and I feel it is the spirit of Gandhi that can and will help us heal ourselves and each other."