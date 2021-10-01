Watch: Trailer of SonyLIV web series 'Tabbar' starring Supriya Pathak

Makers released the trailer of ‘Tabbar’, starring actors Supriya Pathak, Pavan Malhotra and Ranvir Shorey. The show is set to premiere on streaming platform SonyLIV on 15 October.

Directed by Ajitpal Singh, the show charts the journey of a retired police constable who pushes the boundaries to save his family from the consequences of an unfortunate incident.

Watch the trailer here:

The show is written by Harman Wadala and Sandeep Jain.

The show also features Gagan Arora, Paramvir Cheema, Kanwaljit Singh.

‘Tabbar’ is produced by Ajay Rai of Jar Pictures.