Fighter: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone display sizzling chemistry in the new song Ishq Jaisa Kuch

The teaser of the film Fighter has already provided a sneak peek into an adrenaline-fueled, action-packed world. It sparked excitement for the film among fans, kicking off the musical journey with the season's ultimate party anthem, 'Sher Khul Gaye,' setting the perfect celebratory tone. Now, the makers have released the second groovy song from the film titled 'Ishq Jaisa Kuch,' radiating romance through the scorching and fresh chemistry of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

This song enthralls the hearts of viewers with its sizzling romantic track, the dynamic chemistry between the gorgeous duo - Hrithik and Deepika, picturesque landscapes, and a melody that resonates deeply. It's poised to charm the audience in every possible manner.

While sharing the song on his social media, Hrithik jotted down the caption -"Hai ishq?... Ya hai woh… #IshqJaisaKuch. SONG OUT NOW! (Link in bio) Catch the FULL song ONLY on the BIG screen."

'Ishq Jaisa Kuch' has been composed by Vishal and Sheykhar and Shilpa Rao, and Mellow D have done the playback of the song. Their extraordinary voices to this melody, complemented by lyrics crafted by Kumaar. 'Ishq Jaisa Kuch,' has been choreographed by dynamic duo Bosco and Caesar and promises to be an irresistible groovy yet romantic hit.