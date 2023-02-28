Farhan Akhtar cancels Australia tour due to 'unforeseen circumstances': 'I do hope...'

Indian filmmaker, singer, and actor Farhan Akhtar has announced that he and his band FarhanLive will not be able to perform in Australia. Akhtar shared the news on his Instagram account. He shared a note and captioned it with the broken heart emoji. Citing "unforeseen circumstances", he said that they are cancelling all shows Down Under and share the disappointment of the fans. He and the band were set to perform in the Aussie cities of Melbourne and Sydney.

The full note reads, "To my fans in Australia, Due to unforeseen circumstances, our band FarhanLive, has had to call off our Australia tour. We will not be able to travel to Sydney and Melbourne this coming weekend. Please believe me when | say that we share your disappointment. However, | do hope to come to your beautiful country in the near future and perform for you. With love, Farhan."

Farhan is the son of famous lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar and screenwriter Honey Irani. He began his career in the film industry as a director with the critically acclaimed film Dil Chahta Hai in 2001. He has also directed several other successful films such as Lakshya and Don 2. As an actor, he has appeared in movies like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and Rock On!! for which he also won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi as a producer.

He is also an accomplished singer, sung many songs for his own movies, including the popular songs 'Rock On!!' and 'Senorita' from 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.'

