Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian to win Best Actress at Global Achiever's Award

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has become the first Indian artiste to win Global Achiever’s Award.



The list of winners also include renowned personalities like Barack Obama, Jeff Bezos and Christiano Ronaldo, among others. HBW News, an international publication, reportedly announced the winners' list.

Recently, the 'Piku' star plans on starting with the beauty and skincare division.



“India, I believe, has always been positioned uniquely. While we have tremendous access to the rest of the world, we are a country that is rich in values, culture, and heritage; something we are extremely proud of. Therefore, our endeavour is to build a brand that is rooted in India yet global in its reach and appeal,” Padukone had said in her statement.

It's been over four years since Deepika Padukone made her Hollywood debut with the film 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage'. Recently, the Bollywood star had signed her second international film which will be a cross-cultural romantic comedy.



Not just act but Padukone will also produce the upcoming film through her banner Ka Productions.

