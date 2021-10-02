On Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary 7 movies that revive our faith in Bapu’s ideologies

On the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, we revisit films that were inspired by Bapu's ideologies. These films may not have had Gandhi as the central character, but each of these movies, the Mahatama's role was an important part of the narrative.

Sardar (1993)

The movie is a biopic on freedom fighters and India's first home minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The film highlights how Patel played an important part in the formation of a democratic India post-Independence, thus breaking away from the clutches of age-old British rule.

The film features Gandhi in terms of his relationship with Patel and how the former influenced India's Iron-man. Paresh Rawal essayed the role of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel while Annu Kapoor played Mahatma Gandhi.

The film was directed by Ketan Mehta.

(Photograph:Twitter)