Neil Patrick Harris to launch a lifestyle newsletter

Neil Patrick Harris' new business is here!



The Tony and Emmy award-winning star has launched a free email newsletter named Wondercade. It will launch on October 6.

It is designed to “inform and inspire readers with content across a host of lifestyle categories.”

Designed with the mission statement that 'life should be entertaining', Harris' new venture will be a weekly newsletter emailed to subscribers. The content will cover Harris's favourite recipes, travel hotspots, art, film, games, decor and other lifestyle categories.



Announcing the same, Harris reportedly said how he’s always loved entertaining and has a passion for seeking out new experiences “whenever and wherever” possible.

“While I do enjoy sharing my passions with the world on various social media platforms, I’m supremely thrilled to now have a singular dedicated destination to celebrate the people, places and things I find interesting,” Harris said.



“Wondercade’s mission statement is that ‘life should be entertaining.’ My hope is that, with Wondercade, we all can eat and drink more tastefully, travel and consume more adventurously, live more stylishly and just generally be reminded that a life spent in good company is a life well-lived," concluded the 'How I Met Your Mother' star.