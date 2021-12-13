Bride Katrina Kaif walked towards Vicky Kaushal under a blanket of flowers; check out latest wedding pic

Did you fall in love with Katrina Kaif’s wedding look? The Bollywood actress recently shared some stunning snaps from her wedding with Vicky Kaushal as the couple tied the knot in a fairytale wedding in Rajasthan on December 9.

Katrina Kaif was a Sabyasachi bride as she donned a stunning red lehenga on the big day. Pairing up the look with heavy traditional jewellery, Katrina Kaif looked extremely beautiful as she walked under a blanket of white dainty flowers that the girls from her side from the family were seen carrying.

Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabella Kaif along with other girls were seen dressed in pink lehengas, almost like a bridesmaid colour theme that they decided. Meet Mr and Mrs Kaushal! Inside Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal intimate wedding

Katrina dedicated the post to her “pillars of strength” as we can see her sisters Stephanie, Christine, Natacha, Melissa, Sonia and Isabelle walk her down the aisle. She captioned the post: "Growing up, we sisters always protected each other. They are my pillars of strength and we keep each other grounded... May it always stay that way." Also read: India's Harnaaz Sandhu crowned Miss Universe 2021

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got wed at the Six Senses Fort in Sawai Madhopur. They are expected to throw a lavish bash for the industry folks this week.

See their mehendi and haldi pictures here: