India's Harnaaz Sandhu crowned Miss Universe 2021

Proud moment for India as Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu wins the coveted crown of Miss Universe 2021.

The young 21-year-old wowed judges as she brought home the crown at the 70th Miss Universe 2021, held in Eilat, Israel.

This win tastes sweeter as India has won the pageant after 21 years. Lara Dutta had previously won in the year 2000.

In the top three along with Harnaaz Sandhu were contestants Paraguay and South Africa. The three were asked, "What advice would you give to young women watching on how to deal with the pressures they face today,” to which the winner said, "The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing, is to believe in themselves. To know that you are unique makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let's talk about more important things that are happening worldwide. Come out, speak for yourself, because you are the leader of your life. You are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that is why I am standing here today."

Harnaaz Sandhu was presented the crown by Andrea Meza, former Miss Universe 2020 from Mexico at the event which was live-streamed globally.

The journey for Harnaaz Sandhu started when she was crowned Miss Universe India 2021 in October. She has acted in regional Punjabi films and theatre.

