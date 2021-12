The year 2021 is coming to end, and this year, there was some surprise & some predicted, weddings of our favourite celebs. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, many celebrities chose to keep their big day away from the media glare and said their I do's in a low-key ceremony.

From Paris Hilton & Carter Reum glitzy wedding to Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao's intimate wedding, Here's the list of all the stars — from Hollywood to Bollywood — who have tied the knot so far in 2021.