'Insanely larger than life': Arshad Warsi confirms Welcome 3 with Akshay Kumar

Welcome 3 is in the works! Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi has confirmed that the rumours surrounding the third film in the comedy film franchise are indeed true. In addition to this, Warsi also shared that Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal are returning to the third movie.

Akshay and Paresh were part of the first movie in the franchise that came out in 2007. The movie also featured Katrina Kaif, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, and Mallika Sherawat in pivotal roles. The second movie in the franchise was released in 2015 and was led by John Abraham, Shruti Haasan, Dimple Kapadia, and Naseeruddin Shah. What has Arshad Warsi said? Talking about the anticipated third film, Warsi revealed that it's going to be an ''insanely larger-than-life theatrical film." During his interview with Hindustan Times, Arshad said, "The scale of Welcome 3—the cost, the climax—is unreal. It is an insanely larger-than-life theatrical film, of which I will be a part. It has me, Akshay Kumar, Sanju (Sanjay Dutt), Paresh Rawal, and lots of other people."

Apart from Akshay, Paresh, and Arshad, the movie will also have Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty playing important roles.

Talking about the project, Shetty revealed that he's part of the movie and that his character from Awara Paagal Deewana will feature in the upcoming film.

In a recent interaction with DNA, Suniel said, "The story of the Awara Pagal Deewana sequel is locked, but Welcome 3 might happen before. I am a part of Welcome 3 as well, and these characters, Yeda Anna and Chota Chatri (Johnny Lever), will go there. Universe ek ho jaata hai," Shetty confirmed. Update on Jolly LLB 3 Arshad also spilt some beans on Jolly LLB 3, as he revealed that he will be sharing screen space with Akshay this time. "We start shooting in January. It is one of those films that tells you the truth of how things run in the world, good versus bad."

Arshad led the first part of the movie, which came out in 2013. And Akshay starred in the second part of the movie. Both movies were major critical and commercial successes. More about Welcome 3 Most of the details have been kept under wraps. While the first two parts of the franchise were directed by Anees Bazmee, there is no confirmation whether Anees will return to the director's chair for the third instalment of the franchise.

