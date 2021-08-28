Aparshakti Khurana, Aakriti Ahuja blessed with a baby girl; Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap react

On Friday, Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti Ahuja Khurana were blessed with a baby girl.

The actor took to social media and shared the news with his followers.



The couple shared an adorble artwork to announce the arrival of their little girl, who they have named Arzoie A. Khurana.

Also read: 'Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to shoot in Spain for 'Pathan' song'



The picture caption read, “Aakriti and Aparshakti welcome with love Arzoie A. Khurana. Born on August 27th 2021.”

Soon enough, the couple's celebrity friends started to comment on their post, congratulating the couple on the arrival of the latest member.

"Yaaay congratulations," actor Bhumi Pednekar wrote, while Nushratt Bharuccha commented, "Badhaiyaan."



Aparshakti's big (actor) brother Ayushmann Khurrana, too, expressed his happiness over the arrival of the baby. "A new member in the fam. Best feeling," he wrote on his Instagram Story.

Also read: 'Chinese actress Zheng Shuang hit with $46 million tax fine as China targets celebrity culture'



His wife, Tahira Kashyap, wrote, “Baby Arzoie is here! Best day of our lives! #gratitude” and dropped a GIF that read ‘baby girl’.



Aparshakti Khurana is known for his work in films like 'Dangal', 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania', 'Stree', 'Luka Chuppi', and 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', among others.



He is gearing up for his upcoming Zee5 release 'Helmet'.