First look out: Ayushmann Khurrana turns doctor in next, 'Doctor G'

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Jul 19, 2021, 02:53 PM(IST)

Ayushmann Khurrana in Doctor G Photograph:( Twitter )

Sharing his first look from the film, Ayushmann Khurrana wrote: "Doctor G taiyyar ho kar nikle hain. Ab hogi shooting! #DoctorGFirstLook."

Ayushmann Khurrana turns doctor in next, ‘Doctor G’ as makers released the first look of the film starring the actor. 

In the poster, Ayushmann Khurrana can be seen sporting a lab coat and holding a gynaecology book. With a pair of specs and a stethoscope in his coat's pocket, Ayushmann looks perfect as Dr Uday Gupta. 

‘Doctor G’ is a campus comedy-drama. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, it is backed by Junglee Pictures. 

