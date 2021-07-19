First look out: Ayushmann Khurrana turns doctor in next, 'Doctor G'

Ayushmann Khurrana turns doctor in next, ‘Doctor G’ as makers released the first look of the film starring the actor.

In the poster, Ayushmann Khurrana can be seen sporting a lab coat and holding a gynaecology book. With a pair of specs and a stethoscope in his coat's pocket, Ayushmann looks perfect as Dr Uday Gupta.

Sharing his first look from the film, Ayushmann Khurrana wrote: "Doctor G taiyyar ho kar nikle hain. Ab hogi shooting! #DoctorGFirstLook."

‘Doctor G’ is a campus comedy-drama. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, it is backed by Junglee Pictures.