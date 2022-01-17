Anurag Kashyap rubbishes fake news of Sacred Games S3 casting, calls out 'scamster'

Anurag Kashyap slammed a fake casting profile on social media app, Instagram, that talked about opening call for Sacred Games season 3 on behalf of the filmmaker.

Anurag confirmed that no such official word has come from the team and that there is no casting call for Sacred Games S3 because it wasn’t happening.

Sharing the screengrab on Instagram, the filmmaker called the person a “scamster” and the news “fake”. He wrote, "This man rajbeer_casting is a scamster. Pls report him. There is no season 3 of Scared games happening. I am filing an FIR against this person."

In the screenshot shared, the fake casting call mentioned the requirement of "female" actors of different age groups who "must be ok with bold scenes".

Meanwhile, Netflix’s Sacred Games season 2 was released in August 2019. The first season of the hit series came out in July 2018 and was a massive hit for its storyline, music and screenplay.

Also read: How much did Samantha really charge for her special song in 'Pushpa The Rise'?

'Shatranj Ke Khiladi' to 'Bajirao Mastani': Pandit Birju Maharaj's illustrious association with Hindi films