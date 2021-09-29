Alia Bhatt wishes her 'life' Ranbir Kapoor on birthday with beautiful sunset photo

Alia Bhatt shared a dreamy sunset photo on Instagram as she wished her beau, actor Ranbir Kapoor on Tuesday.



In the picture, the couple can be seen enjoying a breathtaking sunset with their backs towards the camera, as Alia snuggled onto Ranbir`s shoulder. "Happy birthday my life," the `2 States` actor wrote in the caption. Alia sported an all-white look while the birthday boy was seen wearing a t-shirt and jeans along with his trademark black cap.

The couple is enjoying some quality time in Jodhpur. They two were spotted at the city's airport on Monday, ahead of Ranbir's 39th birthday. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor spark wedding rumours after being spotted leaving for Jodhpur



Soon after she posted the picture, fans of the rumoured couple were all hearts for them. Ranbir`s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped a heart emoji in the comments section. Shaheen Bhatt and Manish Malhotra also commented with heart emojis.

On the film front, Ranbir will be soon seen in Luv Ranjan`s next, 'Brahmastra' and 'Shamshera'. While on the other hand, Alia too will be seen in 'Brahmastra', 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'Darlings', 'RRR' and 'Takht'.