Alia Bhatt buys new flat in beau Ranbir Kapoor's building for this whopping amount

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has reportedly bought a new flat in Mumbai's Bandra area. Bhatt already owns a flat in London and one in Juhu in Mumbai which she shares with her sister Shaheen.



Bhatt's new flat is located in the same apartment complex where here boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor lives. While Ranbir lives on the 7th floor of Vaastu Pali Hill complex, Alia has bought a flat on the 5th floor of the same building for a whopping Rs 32 crore. The flats are very close to Kapoor family's Krishna Raj bungalow. Alia's flat is around 2,460 sq ft and will be redesigned by Gauri Khan who had earlier done the interiors of Ranbir's bachelor pad.



Media reports state that Bhatt family conducted a ceremonial puja a few weeks back which was attended by Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor as well.



Alia in an earlier interview had mentioned that her Juhu flat was the first property she had bought. The flat had cost her Rs 13.11 crores. "I still don’t understand investing, but over the years, I’ve become keen to learn more. My home in Mumbai (Juhu, Mumbai) is the first property I bought. I invest in FDs and bonds. Mutual Funds are good, so I’ve been told.”



“I had a dream to buy a house in London and I did in 2018. It’s in Covent Garden and my sister lives there part-time," she had mentioned in the same interview.