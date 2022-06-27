Alia Bhatt announces pregnancy, here's how Neetu Kapoor and the rest of family reacted to the news 

Two months after Alia Bhatt tied the knot with actor Ranbir Kapoor, the couple announced they are expecting their first child together. The news took a lot of fans by surprise. Alia took to Instagram on Monday morning to share the news. The post had her and her husband Ranbir looking at sonography. Another photo in post features a Lion, Lioness and a cub.



"Our baby ….. coming soon," Alia captioned the post.



While many fans speculated whether the post was an elaborate publicity stunt by the couple in a run-up to their big release- 'Brahmastra', social media posts of the couple's family members sort of confirmed the news to be indeed true.

Gal Gadot wishes Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as they announce pregnancy

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor expecting first child, internet can't keep calm



The first to react was Ranbir's elder sister, jewellery designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni who took to Instagram stories to share her excitement. "My babies are having a baby. I love you both so much," wrote Riddhima as she shared an adorable photo of the couple.





Alia's mother, actress Soni Razan too shared Alia's post on Instagram and wrote, "Our cup runneth over." Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt shared a photo of the couple and wrote. "Mom and dad."

Filmmaker Karan Johar, whom Alia considers a part of her family and a mentor-cum-father figure, too reacted on the news and wrote, "So much love for them. My baby is going to be a mother! I can't express my feeling....so so so excited! Love you both!"



Perhaps the most interesting reaction came from Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir's mother. Kapoor who is currently celebrating the success of her film 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' and judging a reality show, first looked a little surprised and then smiled politely as paps wished her on the news.



Watch Neetu Kapoor's reaction here:

Neetu instead chose to give a shoutout to Ranbir's upcoming film 'Shamshera' and even stated that she got the pregnancy news from the paps.

Neetu Kapoor's reaction prompted many fans to speculate whether indeed the news was an elaborate promotion activity and if Alia was referring to 'Brahmastra' as their baby.

Watch this space for more.

Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra and other celebs bless Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on their parenthood