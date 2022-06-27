Gal Gadot wishes Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as they announce pregnancy

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first child and their fans can't keep calm at all. The couple started this week with the greatest news ever as they shared a sweet post of them from the hospital room where the happy couple is looking at the monitor.



Sharing the news, Alia wrote in the caption, "Our baby ….. coming soon." The Brahmastra actor also shared a photo of a Lion, Lioness and their cub.

Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra and other celebs bless Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on their parenthood



The news has taken the internet by storm and soon after the announcement, their fans and friends showered them with good wishes.

Many celebrities including Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Priyanka Chopra and others took to the comments section to congratulate the couple. Among many others, Alia's 'Heart of Stone' co-star Gal Gadot also wished the couple for the new chapter of their life.

'Wonder Woman' actress Gadot, who is the mother of three simply commented with heart emoticons in the post. Gadot also congratulated the couple on their wedding in April.







Bhatt is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Directed by Tom Harper, the spy-thriller film is a Netflix original and is produced by Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger.



Alia and Ranbir got married in April this year at their Mumbai flat in an intimate ceremony after 4 years of dating.