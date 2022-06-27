Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor expecting first child, internet can't keep calm

Today, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced that they are all set to embrace parenthood soon and like always netizens were quick to share their reactions to the good news. Taking to her Instagram account, Alia shared the happy news with the world by sharing a picture of them from the hospital where both are sweetly looking at the monitor, which apparently shows the features, but Alia used a heart emoji to hide that.



Sharing the two pictures one of them and the other of a Lion family, Alia wrote, '' "Our baby ….. coming soon."



Soon after she shared the photo, Alia and Ranbir become the talk of the world and the internet too, which led the couple trend with #Aliapregnant #Alia Bhatt.



Like always, Twiitarati went mad and started sharing their opinions on the post. Some doubted and asked if it was some kind of film promotion, while others just shared a hilarious meme.

Even some netizens also made fun of how the paparazzi will focus more on Alia and Ranbir's child than on Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur.



Take a look at the reactions:

She confirmed as well 😭😭 i am so happy pls #AliaBhatt #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/3j0fWvIxjV — Juhi Jain || controversy loves me ✌️ (@juhiJainID) June 27, 2022 ×

#AliaBhatt

Dress is working good for everyone

if you know, you know... pic.twitter.com/nyMT5mTopC — Er. Kabir Dhillon (@your_lip_balm) June 27, 2022 ×