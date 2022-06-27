Exclusive | Maniesh Paul says everyone on 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' sets knew him as 'one-take actor'

TV host, actor, comedian and former RJ Maniesh Paul dons many hats and each one is decorated with golden feathers. Starting his journey from a Radio channel in 2005, Paul interviewed several celebrities and promoted several films. Little did he know, he would be standing next to the same stars in a couple of years as a co-actor. In a recent interaction with WION, the 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' actor opened up about his journey in showbiz, his experience of working with the cast and crew of the Raj Mehta directorial and much more.

When asked about his recent visit to the RadioCity office where he once worked and how he looks back at his journey from being an RJ to starring in an ensemble cast in a Raj Mehta film, Paul replied, "As an RJ, I would interview people. And back in Delhi, I used to be a host in PVR cinemas where all the top actors would come to promote their films. Interestingly, when I was in Delhi recently for my film's promotions, I had to visit the same PVR cinema with the same actor whose film I once promoted. Anil Kapoor sir was with me. I even got the picture where I can be seen promoting Anil sir's film in the PVR. So, I think god has been really really kind but it has been a long journey." Indeed, that's a dream come true moment for any actor.

When prompted to talk about some behind-the-scenes action from 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' sets, the actor shared how he left the crew impressed and got the "one-take actor" title.

"Everybody on the set knew one thing that if Maniesh Paul is on set, it will be a one-take shot. That is one thing I maintained and I never took a retake, unless there was a technical issue or some dialogue had to be changed. Otherwise, whatever script they gave me, I delivered everything in one take," the actor shared.

Watch the trailer of 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' here:

The actor also spoke about his upcoming projects. Currently, he is working on a web series titled 'Nainital'. It is directed by Ritam Srivastav. With the new series, he will be stepping into the thriller-drama space for the first time.

Coming to Paul's latest venture, 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' has been directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios. Other than Paul, it stars Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Prajakta Koli. The film is currently running in theatres near you. It was released on June 24, 2022.

Also read: 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' review: Refreshing, wholesome family entertainer with a relevant message