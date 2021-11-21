Alia Bhatt, Akansha Ranjan dance at Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal's sangeet: Watch

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt was a gorgeous bridesmaid at fellow actor and childhood friend Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal's sangeet ceremony last evening.



The actress looked drop-dead gorgeous in a yellow backless lehenga and impressed the guests with their super cool dance performance. The videos from the ceremony are doing the rounds online and have now gone viral.

The various video clips that have surfaced online see a happy Alia teaming up with Akansha and grooving on stage to a well-choreographed dance number. Staying true too their Bollywood background, the bridesmaids wore sunshades on stage and showed off their desi moves.



Previously, it was reported in the media that Alia will be giving a joint performance with her actor boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor at the sangeet but the actor was not present at the venue.

While Anushka and her friends danced to 'Lamborghini', Aditya was seen shaking his legs to 'Tu Mere Agal Bagal Hai'.



Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt was also present for the sangeet ceremony along with Masaba Gupta, Raveena Tandon, Ramesh Taurani and many others.

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan are getting married on November 21.

Check out the videos here: